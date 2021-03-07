Transcorp Hotels launches new booking platform for accommodation, restaurant

Transcorp Hotels Plc has announced the launch of a new digital platform, Aura, through which people can book accommodation and restaurants.

In a statement yesterday, the company said the new brand was part of its asset-light model, leveraging technology to deliver “true hospitality, exciting experiences, and drive shareholder value.”

“It’s a new dawn in the hospitality industry! I am thrilled to introduce you to Aura by Transcorp, the digital platform we are using to connect people to quality accommodation, great food, and awesome experiences,” said Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Transcorp Hotels Plc., Dupe Olusola.

“For more than 30 years, Transcorp Hotels Plc has been at the forefront of creating a superior guest experience at our locations. Today, our commitment to innovation has offered us an opportunity to extend this beyond the hotel premises,” Olusola added.

Speaking on the launch of Aura, Obong Idiong, Chief Executive Officer at Africa Prudential Plc, Aura’s technology partners, expressed excitement, saying finding the right accommodation when you travel “can be incredibly complex.

“Options available for the right prices are often limited, and travellers sometimes end up with an accommodation that taints the travel experience.

“Transcorp Hotels Plc has been able to fix that with Aura, and we are proud to be associated with them,” he said.

Idiong added that to ensure a top-notch user experience, the organisation built a solution to drive digital transformation by adopting shared living spaces for the Aura business.

The statement added that using an advanced search algorithm powered by artificial intelligence, Aura would determine the relevance of locations taking into consideration the customers’ preferences and requirements to “meet them at the point of their needs.”