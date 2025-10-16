Train kills dispatch rider in Lagos

An unidentified Glovo dispatch rider has been reported dead after he was hit by a moving train while crossing the rail track at PWD bus stop along Agege Motor Road in Lagos State.

The deceased, on the bike with registration number AGL 179 QR to deliver customer’s items, rode at reckless speed while about to cross the track after which he was hit by the train and died on the spot while the train continued its movement along the track.

The tragic incident resulted in gridlock at the scene, preventing motorists who aimed to connect the Ikeja GRA through the link road from doing so.

To identify the deceased, policemen attached to the Lagos Police Command and other emergency responders embarked on contacting the family of the deceased dispatch rider.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, and State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit, SEHMU, directed it’s officials to the scene the scene to avert secondary mishaps, ensure the free flow of vehicular movement within the area and also evacuate the remains of the deceased for appropriate action.

The General Manager, LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, described the incident as distressing and disregard to safety rules.

Bakare-Oki expressed condolences to the bereaved family, and hammered on the need for all drivers and all road users on safety precautions and shun all impatient practices.

He further reaffirmed LASTMA’s unwavering commitment to continuous public enlightenment, proactive enforcement, and safety advocacy in its mission to ensure sanity, discipline, and orderliness across the Lagos metropolis.