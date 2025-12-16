Train crushes young man in Lagos

A young man has been confirmed dead by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) after been crushed by a train at the Lateef Jakande Railway Station, Agbado area of the state.

As gathered, the train that crushed the deceased young man was said to be under the management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC)

Eyewitness accounts alleged that the victim was under the influence of hard drugs and ignored attempts by bystanders to restrain him before he was hit by the train.

LAMATA, in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday by the the Agency’s Head of Corporate Communication, Kolawole Ojelabi, expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of the young man who was alleged to have ignored warnings from safety experts around the facility.

According to the agency, the incident occurred at about 6:10 p.m. yesterday near the Alagbado axis of Agbado.

While commiserating with the family of the deceased, the authority called for responsible reporting to avoid misinformation and public panic.

“Investigations by LAMATA have confirmed that the train involved was, in fact, operated by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC). A senior NRC official has corroborated that it was one of their trains that was involved in this tragic accident.

“While we extend our condolences to the family of the deceased, we urge media organizations to verify facts with LAMATA before publication, to ensure accurate reporting”.