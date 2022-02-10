Train conveying container crushes truck in Lagos

Business activities inside Apapa ports and environs came to a halt as a result of workers and motorists who were in a state of confusion after a train conveying containers ran into a heavily loaded truck obstructing rail line, living the port area in panic mode and helpless.

As gathered, no causality was recorded from the accident but truck drivers and his assistant were said to have sustained injuries, and removing the wrecked rail from the passageway has proved difficult for the rescue teams.

The train was said to be conveying containers out of the ports when the truck crossed its path and was pulled along the rail track of the speeding carriage, causing pandemonium within the ports.

During this time, property worth millions of naira were damaged during the accident that occurred on Thursday within the port in Apapa Local Government.

It was learnt that the accident occurred at about 4 pm when many of the freight forwarding agents and other staff of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) were about to complete their transactions for the day.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

