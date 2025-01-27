Driver dies during auto crash in Lagos

A tragic accident on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway near Buhari Estate, Age-Mowo, resulted in the death of one man and left another in critical condition.

The crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, with the FRSC receiving a distress call at 8:40 p.m. and arriving at the scene within 10 minutes.

Unit Commander Mr. Williams Manga attributed the accident to excessive speeding.

She explained, “On arrival, we found that it was a lone accident involving a Lexus car with no registration number. The driver lost control of the vehicle due to speeding, resulting in his death, while the other occupant sustained multiple fractures and internal injuries.”

Efforts to manage the aftermath were hindered by the deceased’s family members and local youths.

They blocked the expressway, insisting the body not be moved to the mortuary, leading to violent disruptions.

Manga noted, “They acted violently and prevented the rescue team from performing its duties, forcing our officers to withdraw to avoid further escalation.”

He emphasized the need for public cooperation in emergencies, stating that such actions hamper response efforts and compromise road safety.

The injured passenger was promptly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The wrecked vehicle was eventually removed from the accident site.