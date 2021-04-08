Traditional rulers can end insecurity in Nigeria – Oyetola

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has disclosed that with proper engagement, policies, and support, traditional rulers across Nigeria have what it takes to bring insecurity challenges to the barest minimum in all parts of the country.

He added that the traditional rulers gathered more intelligence than what the states and Federal Governments would gather and that such advantage should be exploited in strengthening traditional institutions for proper security across the nation.

Oyetola noted that in empowering the traditional institutions with relevant policies, adequate funding must be made available to the institution to run efficiently in tackling issues bordering on insecurity challenges.

Explaining the need to involve traditional rulers in tackling the nation’s security challenges while smoking yesterday at the 2nd Annual Colloquium of the Sultan Maccido Institute for Peace, Leadership and Development Studies, University of Abuja, Oyetola noted that involvement of the monarchs would help the government shed responsibility weight.

According to him, for proper security of lives and property of our people and the prompt containment of growing challenges, we must inevitably now engage our traditional institutions. Governors particularly cannot afford not to look in the direction of the traditional institution.

“This is because every conflict is local and as such, traditional institutions cannot be left out of the scheme. Traditional rulers know their people and also have better strategies for engaging them. Therefore, we must ride on this to be able to protect our nation from implosion.

“Aside from ensuring that adequate funding is made available to this important institution to run efficiently, our administration considers them as critical stakeholders who must be regularly engaged and embedded in our inclusive governance framework. This approach has yielded invaluable gains in our determined quest to protect the lives and properties of our people. Today, thanks to this invaluable partnership, Osun is widely regarded as one of the safest states in Nigeria.

“Let me also add here that the preliminary collaborative efforts of the South West governments and the traditional institutions birthed the idea of Amotekun.

“During the novel EndSARS protest which was unfortunately hijacked by hoodlums, the traditional rulers intervened to put the situation under control. Our government also involved them in all our engagements with the youths in the aftermath of the protest,” he said.