Traders to vacate Alaba Rago market under 14 days ultimatum

Traders and other shop owners in Alaba Rago may start looking for alternative places to continue trading after the Lagos State Government issued a 14 days ultimatum to vacate the premises.

The vacation order was said to be a result of several negotiations between the representatives of the government and Alaba Rago traders over the modernization of the market in order to end criminal activities prevalent there.

The government through a joint team of Rapid Response Squad and Lagos Taskforce was said to have ordered the traders to vacate in 14-days after informing them in clusters.

According to the Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Olayinka Egbeyemi, who led the team, the vacation order was in the best interest of the residents of the community.

He stated that emerging security reports from the area had shown that Alaba Rago has become a den of criminals which also prompted the decision.

Egbeyemi in a statement released on Thursday stressed that the state government has concluded plans to modernize the place in the shortest possible time.



He disclosed that several guns were discovered in Alaba Rago by Ojo Police Division and the revelation by drug dealers that they regularly funnel drugs through the area to several parts of the State also contributed to the decision of the government in order to maintain orderliness.



According to the statement: “He noted that the demolition of the area is in conformity with Government’s T.H.E.M.E.S agenda on Environment and Security, adding that Government is bothered by the shanties and the filthy conditions of the area, hence modernizing it would be in the best interest of the occupiers.

“Egbeyemi beseeched the occupiers not to read ethnic and religious motives into the exercise, noting that Lagos State is a convergence point for all Nigerian, irrespective of religion, ethnicity or tribes.”



On his part, the Chairman, Lagos State Environment and Special Offences Unit (Taskforce), Sola Jejeloye, noted that many meetings have been held with all the major stakeholders in the past and that the demolition should have taken place during the Ramadan.

He said that the Government was sensitive to delay it in order for those who traveled for Ramadan to be returned back to their base.



Jejeloye further stated that the team would not take excuses if the traders do not adhere to the ultimatum after 14-days and that they would be forced to evacuate them forcefully.

