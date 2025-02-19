Traders raise concern over sugar price hike ahead Ramadan

The traders associations in Kano State have raised concern over the sudden increase in Sugar price ahead of the month of Ramadan, saying this is unfair and should be reversed by manufacturers across the country.

They argued that since prices of key food items like rice, flour, and pasta had dropped following government waivers on imported goods, sugar which is produced locally should also follow.

The association’s chairman, Junaidu Muhammed, who spoke on behalf of the traders, expressed concern over the persistently high cost of sugar despite these economic shifts.

The market traders urged the Federal Government to open up the food industry to more manufacturers, arguing that increased competition would help lower the cost of essential goods, benefiting consumers.

Zakari criticized retailers for failing to pass on price reductions to consumers, pointing out that bread prices in Kano remained high despite a drop in flour costs.

He further urged the government to enhance security to allow farmers to cultivate their land without fear, emphasizing that increased agricultural output would stabilize food prices.

The traders stressed that allowing more players into the sugar industry would break the dominance of a few companies, leading to fairer pricing.

They appealed to sugar producers to reduce costs in light of a stabilizing exchange rate and the upcoming Ramadan season.