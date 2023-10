Traders protest over fish price hike in Oyo 

Activities within the popular Ojoo market in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, were halted for several minutes when traders protested over the rising cost of fish across the state.

The traders, who took over the road leading to the market, in order to express their displeasure, demanded that the Federal Government introduce policies that would address the challenges.

During the demonstration on Thursday, the traders, while expressing their grievances on the continuous rise in prices of fish and other food items, chanted “We are not doing suffering work anymore.”

A market woman who spoke in Yoruba said: “The carton of a sick fish (Eja Alaran) before was N30,000 and we were okay with it but now the price has increased to N80,000, the carton of Herring fish (Shawa) was N8,000 before, we endure it when it was increased to N20,000, but now it is N35,000, European hake fish (Panla) is now N26,000, a carton of Horse Mackerel (Kote) is N40,000, and it wasn’t like this although last week, it is too expensive. We cannot bear it anymore”

“The association is not doing anything about this, they are just embezzling our money that is the reason why we are out today, we don’t have husbands, we are the only ones taking up our responsibilities. The coolroom said the high cost is not their fault.”

Apparently responding to their concerns and others raised by Nigerians, President Bola Tinubu promised that his administration would introduce policies and programmes that would crash food prices across the country.

Tinubu, who was responding to Nigerians concerns after the Supreme Court upheld his victory during the 2023 presidential poll, stated that the administration would work with everyone to address concerns raised by Nigerians.

He said: “I promise again to meet and exceed your expectations in service delivery and good governance, working with my team and trusting in the grace of God”.

