Traders promise Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu massive votes during 2023 election

Ahead of upcoming general election, members of the Lagos State Association of Commodity Market Men and Women have endorsed the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for re-election as the governor, promising to vote massively for the flagbearers and others on the platform of the party contesting during the poll.

The traders said that Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu have made the state conducive for them to trade without expressing any fears in their markets across the state.

They made their plans public on Monday during an endorsement rally organized by the Association at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos Island.

The Iyaloja General, Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, said that the traders have concluded plans to cast their votes for all APC candidates in the state.

Tinubu-Ojo, meanwhile, charged members of the association to go and get their PVCs as that remains the only way they can vote for Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu for renewed hope and continuity for Nigeria and Lagos State respectively.

She urged them that “the association should not look for pictures of the candidates on the ballot papers but for the APC symbol which is represented by a broom and cast their votes wisely”.

Accepting the endorsement, the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, charged members of the Association to ensure that they collect their Permanent Voters Card (PVC), come out en- masse, and cast their vote for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, and all other contesting candidates of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the forthcoming General Elections.

Hamzat stated that a vote for Tinubu as the President will ensure more progress and development for the country, adding that the APC Presidential Candidate initiated a lot of innovative and people-oriented programmes and policies as governor of Lagos State which successive administrations built on to make the state sustain its enviable status as the economic and financial hub of sub-Sahara Africa. He said, “He has the attributes and intellect to be the president of the country”.

The Deputy Governor added that these laudable programmes and policies have been replicated by many states in the country and he believes that if Asiwaju is elected as the president of the country, he will replicate these same programmes and policies across the country for the good of the citizens.

He said they should come out massively on the 25th of February to cast their votes Tinubu for the Presidential election and 11th of March for Sanwo-Olu respectively.

Hamzat added: “So let us get our PVC intact, and for those that are yet to collect their PVC let them do so”. Hamzat used the medium to enlighten members of the association on how to vote by using their index fingers and ensuring that they allow the ink to dry up before folding.

Speaking further, the Deputy Governor tasked the Market Men and Women to ensure that the campaign and vote for the re-election of Sanwo-Olu for continuity and to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

He said Lagosians never had it so good as the administration has performed creditably well and they should reelect Sanwo-Olu for continuity, adding that Lagos will continue to progress.

Earlier in her address, the Lagos State First Lady, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, thanked the Iyaloja General and the members of the association for organizing the Mega Rally to endorse the Governor for a second term and Tinubu as the next President.

Dr. Sanwo-Olu said that the major task ahead is to work for Tinubu to become president and for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to be re-elected. She, therefore, advised the Market women and men to ensure that they collect their permanent voter cards to be able to exercise their civic responsibility and inform other members, neighbors, friends, and families to do the same and Vote rightly for candidates of the All Progressive Congress (APC) from the Presidential, Governorship and other Positions, saying this is the only way they will continue to experience and enjoy good governance in the state and the country.

