Trader kills Abuja colleague during fight over market space

A trader identified as Ifeanyi Chukwu has lost his life in a violent altercation at Utako Market in Abuja following a dispute over trading space with another vendor, Onu Simeon.

The two men, both traders of underwear in the market, reportedly engaged in a heated argument that quickly escalated into a physical fight.

The FCT PPRO, Josephine Adeh, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Wednesday said that the suspect has been detained pending investigation.

She said,” On February 5, 2025, at about 09:30 AM, the Command received a distress call regarding a fight in Utako Market. Police operatives swiftly responded to the scene, where Ifeanyi Chukwu was found lying unconscious on the ground. He was immediately rushed to NNPC Hospital, Utako, by police operatives, where a medical doctor confirmed him dead. Preliminary investigations revealed that Onu Simeon of Anguwan Biggy, Jabi Daki Biyu, and one Ifeanyi Chukwu of Kuchigoro, Lugbe, had earlier engaged in a dispute over a space to display their goods for sale. The disagreement escalated into a physical confrontation, during which Ifeanyi Chukwu suddenly collapsed and lost consciousness. His remains have been deposited at a general hospital for further investigation, while the suspect, Onu Simeon, is currently in police custody as investigations continue.”

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Olatunji Disu, has urged residents to adopt peaceful means of resolving disputes, emphasizing that violence often leads to tragic and unpredictable consequences.

He reassured the public of the Command’s unwavering commitment to maintaining law and order across the FCT.

The body of the deceased has been deposited in a mortuary as the Police work to unravel the full details of the incident.