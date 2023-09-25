Trade unionists protest over RTEAN ban in Lagos

Activities around office of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was slightly halted on Monday when members of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) stormed the seat of power in the state to express their displeasure over the government decision not to obey court orders that reversed their ban.

TUC embarked on the demonstration over ban on the operations of its affiliate union which the governor approved and setup a caretaker committee to takeover operations, in order to avoid any vacuum in commercial transport management.

Before 9 am the union members gathered at the muster point in Ikeja for the one-day protest which they described would lead to the withdrawal of service.

Clad in their signature yellow outfits, they walked from the Lagos State Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) axis in Ikeja and terminated the demonstration at the Governor’s office amid heavy security presence.

According to the union, all affiliate bodies of TUC including the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, Association of Senior Staff of Banks, insurance and financial institutions among others were expected to join the action.

However, in its response, the Lagos State Government stated the protest is not needed, and that the unionists should embrace dialogue.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, noted that the demonstration was in breach of the Rule of Law, which expects both parties to maintain status quo, pending determination of the application for stay of execution and appeal.

According to him, this is a strategy to needless and was designed by the unionists to arm-twist and intimidate the government, considering all the efforts being made to resolve the matter amicably.

TUC/RTEAN should embrace dialogue. It is better and safer for our economic and social well-being.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

