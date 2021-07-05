Trade Minister slumps during empowerment programme in Bauchi

The Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Maryam Katagun, has reportedly slumped during an official function in Bauchi State and had been taken to and hospital for proper medical attention.

As learnt, the minister, who was in the state to launch an empowerment programme slumped while delivering her speech at the ceremony which had the Deputy Governor, Senator Baba Tela, in attendance.

The Guild learnt that Katagun was rushed to the Trauma Center of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) for medical attention by state officials at the programme.

Details shortly…

