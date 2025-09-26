Trade Fair building demolition not a witch-hunt – Lagos Govt

Following rising complaints and accusations from traders who described the demolition of buildings at the Trade Fair Complex as “sudden and heartless,” the Lagos State Government has clarified that the operation is strictly about enforcing physical planning laws and is not a targeted campaign against any individual or group.

The government emphasized that the demolition targets unauthorized and structurally distressed buildings constructed without proper permits, which pose safety risks to the public and aims to prevent building collapses that often result in loss of lives and property worth millions of naira in the state.

The exercise, which commenced after several notices were served on the occupants, was carried out through a joint collaboration of key state agencies, including the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, the Ministry of Environment, the Office of Urban Development, the Office of E-GIS and Urban Development, the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA), and the Nigeria Police Force.

Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Oluyinka Olumide, made this clarification while addressing stakeholders at the demolition site in Ojo Local Government Area on Friday.

Highlighting the primary purpose of the enforcement, safeguarding lives and restoring compliance with physical planning regulations, Olumide reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring a safe and orderly built environment.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on E-GIS and Urban Development, Babajide Abiodun, assured stakeholders of the government’s readiness to support genuine business operations within the complex, provided they comply with existing planning laws.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment, Olakunle Akodu, emphasized the importance of environmental sustainability in urban development and urged traders to cooperate with the enforcement teams.

During the exercise, a meeting was held with the Chief Executive Officer of the Trade Fair Management Board, Vera Ndanusa, alongside other executive members.

The board pledged to work hand in hand with the Lagos State Government by submitting approvals for structures with valid permits and collaborating on the removal of illegal and distressed buildings.

The Lagos State Government maintained that enforcement activities will continue across the state in line with its zero-tolerance stance on illegal developments and its resolve to promote a safer and more organized Lagos.