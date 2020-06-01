Report on Interest
under logo

PDP members defect to APC in Kogi

Abdulwaheed Usamah

Lagos Govt. refutes 14 civil servants coronavirus positive…

Temitope

No youth will be left behind in Africa’s devt.- AfDB,…

Olawale
Entertainment

Toyin Abraham seeks justice for teenager murder in Lagos

By Olawale

News Desk

A Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has urged Federal and Lagos State Government to ensure killer of 16-year-old Tina Ezekwe are prosecuted accordingly.

Abraham, who expressed her displeasure over the act, hinted that she had a conversation with the deceased mother and appealed that Nigerians support the family to get justice.

The actress, who made the appeal in a statement on his official social media handle, called for proper compensation to the family of the deceased who was shot dead by policemen in Lagos.
“I spoke to Tina’s mum yesterday and today, it was the most heartbreaking moments of 2020; I am sad, very very sad. Being a parent doesn’t have to be this hard in Nigeria, the Federal Government, Nigeria Police, we need justice.
“This should not go like any other case, life truly needs to matter. Please let’s support the family as much as we can and keep them in our prayers. I am so sad, so heartbroken,” she added.
It would be recalled that Tina Ezekwe was hit by a bullet when police were trying to apprehend a motorist that flouted the curfew imposed by President Muhammadu Buhari to flatten coronavirus curve in the country.
Olawale 1144 posts 11 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.