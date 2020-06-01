Toyin Abraham seeks justice for teenager murder in Lagos

News Desk

A Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has urged Federal and Lagos State Government to ensure killer of 16-year-old Tina Ezekwe are prosecuted accordingly.

Abraham, who expressed her displeasure over the act, hinted that she had a conversation with the deceased mother and appealed that Nigerians support the family to get justice.

The actress, who made the appeal in a statement on his official social media handle, called for proper compensation to the family of the deceased who was shot dead by policemen in Lagos.

“I spoke to Tina’s mum yesterday and today, it was the most heartbreaking moments of 2020; I am sad, very very sad. Being a parent doesn’t have to be this hard in Nigeria, the Federal Government, Nigeria Police, we need justice.

“This should not go like any other case, life truly needs to matter. Please let’s support the family as much as we can and keep them in our prayers. I am so sad, so heartbroken,” she added.