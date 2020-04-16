Toyin Abraham becomes NCDC’s COVID-19 new ambassador

By Temitope Akintoye,

Following sack of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) ambassador, Funke Akindele-Bello, over flouting of Federal Government social distancing directives, the body has unveiled it’s new face in the fight against coronavirus pandemic in the country, Toyin Abraham.

It revealed the popular actress, Abraham, featured in an advertorial through which the centre sensitized Nigerians on the importance of regular hand washing, as well as other coronavirus preventive measures.

The center, through a post on its official social media page on Thursday, introduced the advertorial which was shot in Yoruba language, and urged people to download and share the video.

It added that the sensitization project, featuring Abraham, had been carried out in partnership with other health agencies such as the United Nations (UN) and others.

The NCDC urged Nigerians to adhere to the preventive measures explained by the actress with aim to protect themselves and their families from contacting the novel virus.