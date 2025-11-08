Town planners solicit stiff penalties for Cross River’s law violators

The Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP), Cross River State Chapter, has expressed concern over the growing disregard for planning regulations and the proliferation of illegal structures across major towns in the state.

The body said the situation has contributed to environmental degradation, traffic congestion, flooding, and the rapid decay of public infrastructure in Calabar and other urban centres.

The appeal was made by the State Chairman of NITP, Dr. Samuel Inaku Emri, during an event in Calabar on Saturday, marking the 75th World Town Planning Day, celebrated globally every November 8. with this year’s theme, “With Planning, Yes We Can!”, focusing on the role of effective urban planning in addressing environmental, economic, social, and infrastructural challenges confronting communities.

Emri stressed that proper urban and regional planning is crucial to achieving sustainable development, noting that many of the state’s infrastructural and environmental problems stem from unregulated physical development.

He said a well-planned city not only promotes orderliness but also enhances safety, economic efficiency, and environmental health.

He expressed concern over the growing rate of illegal structures, poor drainage systems, and uncoordinated settlements across the state, describing them as consequences of weak enforcement and disregard for planning laws. According to him, such violations often lead to flooding, traffic congestion, pollution, and insecurity.

The NITP chairman urged the government to domesticate and fully implement the Urban and Regional Planning Law (Decree 88 of 1992, amended in 2004, LFN Cap 138) to ensure that all physical developments in the state comply with approved guidelines. He also called for the establishment of a dedicated Development Control Department headed by certified town planners to monitor compliance and sanction offenders.

“Development control managed by non-professionals is a disaster waiting patiently to happen. We must empower qualified planners and introduce stiff penalties for anyone who disregards the law. Only then can we ensure order and sustainability in our cities,” Dr. Emri stated.

He added that effective planning aligns with Governor Bassey Otu’s “People First” agenda, which prioritises the welfare and safety of residents through well-structured and sustainable urban growth.

Emri further reiterated the Institute’s commitment to promoting inclusive planning practices that support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially in fostering resilient and liveable communities.