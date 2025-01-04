Tourism: Lagos Govt. opens 2025 in style, aims new records

Concerned by the need to double contributions from tourism to Lagos State Gross Domestic Product (GDP) beyond previous years records, the State Government has opened Year2025 in a spectacular style, hosting Nigerians from the diaspora and lovers of Lagos to unforgettable events that exposed them to the cultural heritage and tourism sites across the state.

Swapping the norm of holding events at a centralized location for a roadshow for the first time in the state, further exposed the Diasporans and visitors from other states, who came to celebrate the Yuletide and the new year in Lagos, to the state’s beauty.

The roadshow themed “Lagos Tourism is Rising”, gave guests opportunity to enjoy a fun-filled ride with music, dance, and conversations as the double-decker tour bus, convoys of motorbikes, and the beautiful Lagos Ride vehicles moves around.

During the tour, everyone on the ride had a close feel of the state as the buses and bikers displayed through landmark axis in Ikoyi, Lekki, Lagos Island, and its environs.

With a touring initiative that allowed the guests to explore the beauty of the city, the group made stops at the JRandle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History as well as the Nike Art Gallery, and other strategic locations where they got more knowledge on Lagos than they had expected.

The event, which was the first and part of the new initiative the government is embarking upon in 2025 to further expose the world to beauty of Lagos, was later concluded with a delightful dinner where everyone tasted the best of cuisine from the centre of excellence.

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Tourism, Art, and Culture, Idris Aregbe, who spoke on the initiative, said that the government aims to double the achievements recorded in 2024 in the current year without lowering standards.

To achieve this, Aregbe noted that the government under the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, aimed to do things better than the previous years particularly as it concerns tourism contribution to the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) while promoting the Lagos cultural heritage.

The Special Adviser added that this formed part of the reasons the roadshow was put together to give visitors an unforgettable sweet experience.

Aside from that, the governor’s aide stressed that he created this initiative to appreciate Nigerians in diaspora and lovers of Lagos across the globe for choosing the city as their preferred business and holiday destination.

Aregbe added that many programs of this magnitude would be introduced under the current administration to promote the Lagos cultural heritage and strengthen the bond between the diaspora community and Lagosians.

According to him: It was an opportunity for all to admire scenic views, and learn as well as appreciate our rich cultural heritage.

Aregbe stated that this will pave the way for further collaboration as the government recognizes the contribution of the diaspora community to the festivities and Lagos economic development.

While underscoring the primary aim of this city tour initiative, the Special Adviser announced that it will take place monthly, to give visitors reasons to pick Lagos ahead of other destinations.

He said the tour will be held on both land and water, reaffirming his intention to showcase Lagos and its growing transportation and tourism to the world.

Some dignitaries who attended the event included Khadijat Omotayo, Personal Assistant to the President on Constituency Affairs, and Oluwatoyin Atekoja, Permanent Secretary, Lagos Ministry of Tourism. Also in attendance was Nike Davies-Okundaye, Femi Adebayo, DJ Six7even, DJ DSF, Timi Agbaje, Kelvin Manpower, Hannah Montana, Former Miss Universe Nigeria, among others.