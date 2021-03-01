Tourism institute partners world air transport body on capacity building

In an effort to strengthen its training capacity in International Air Transport Association (IATA) certification for industry practitioners in the Nigerian travel and tourism industry, the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), has engaged the services of a private IATA authorized training centre consultancy firm, Empire Travel Services Limited, for collaboration.

Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, Director General of the institute disclosed this during the official signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to formalize the partnership. He said if the Institute must up it game as a centre of excellence in training, partnership to achieve high quality service delivery is highly desirous.

He stated that the partnership will further improve on student’s enrolment, continued professional development for training and capacity building, facilitate interaction between the Institute and the IATA awarding body in Montreal, Canada among other benefits.

Managing Director of Empire Travel Services Limited, Alhaji Ahmed Ojuolape said the partnership will provide efficient and quality service delivery on the part of the Institute to deliver on it core mandate of personnel training in Travel Tourism and Hospitality tapping from the immense in the industry experience of the private sector.

Alhaji Ojuolape said his firm is resolutely committed to ensuring that the partnership between the Institute and his firm yields the desired positive results to prove the efficacy and efficiency of a public private partnership that the present administration yearns for to deliver good services for the benefits of the people.

With this collaborative partnership, NIHOTOUR is once again poised to comfortably maintain the enviable position it has occupied for some years now as the top IATA/UFTAA Training Centre in the entire African continent in fulfillment of the vision and mission of the present Director General, Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa.

