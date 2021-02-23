Tourism institute intensifies staff training to achieve statutory mandate

The Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa has stressed the importance of staff capacity development as key to the success of any organization in achieving the implementation of its core mandate.

Kangiwa said this at a retreat organized for senior management staff of the institute over the weekend in Keffi, Nasarawa State. He also told the senior staff that staff training was very important in charting an agency’s mission and vision, and achieving efficiency and sustaining fundamental to best service delivery.

The Director General decried the abysmal record of achievement of NIHOTOUR in its 28 years of existence. He said it was regrettable that the agency has not fully achieved its mandate of providing skills proficiency, technical upgrading programmes and professional knowledge-based education in the hospitality and travel tourism in the country.

He emphasized his resolve to make NIHOTOUR the warehouse of knowledge and specialist skills and a foremost enabler of tourism development not only for Nigeria, but in the West African sub region as envisaged by the founding fathers of the Institute, adding that he is fully committed to fulfilling the Institute’s sector-specific mandate.

The NIHOTOUR boss reeled out his 3-point agenda that include staff welfare, institutional capacity development and sector-specific repositioning, said to achieve these, staff attitude of indiscipline in the form of late coming to work, absenteeism, truancy and lack of commitment to work must stop.

He said: “Repositioning NIHOTOUR as the game changer in moving the Nigeria’s hospitality travel-tourism industry to greater height as the socio-economic hub of the country is a task that we must all strive to achieve.”