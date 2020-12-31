Tough choices to headline Lagos rebuilding process in 2021

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has disclosed that his administration would not shy away from taking tough decisions, choices in rebuilding Lagos in the coming year after the protest against police brutality that nearly tears apart the fabric that holds the state together in 2020.

Aside from tough choices, the governor said that his government would ensure that the resources entrusted in his cabinet’s care are efficiently and prudently managed towards putting the state on the path of shared prosperity despite the setbacks witnessed during the year ending.

Sanwo-Olu maintained that he would, alongside his team, sustain the non-discriminatory culture used in the distribution of the state’s resources to achieve an all-inclusive growth in Lagos.

Speaking on Thursday after signing the N1.163 trillion 2021 Appropriation Bill into law, the governor restated his administration’s unwavering dedication to the state’s progress and Lagosians’ prosperity.

According to him, the 2021 budget is for all Lagosians irrespective of their social, economic, ethnic, or religious background.

With the passage of the bill, Sanwo-Olu noted that he would continue work of rebuilding Lagos, advancing economic growth, and expanding opportunities for Lagosians to flourish despite the economic challenges caused by coronavirus outbreak.

“As we already know, 2020 will go down in history as a peculiar year largely defined by the COVID 19 Pandemic and the ENDSARS protests, which were recklessly hijacked by those who destroyed some of our public assets and private businesses. I assure you that the 2021 budget will be prudently implemented with the people as our focus because we are determined to provide the right economic environment for Lagosians to thrive.

“As the world combats the coronavirus, we will make the necessary sacrifices to further place our state on the path of abundance and economic recovery. We are going into 2021 with the unwavering determination to engender sustainable and inclusive growth. I promise Lagosians that the 2021 Budget will indeed rekindle hope, deliver substantial economic growth, and bolster our efforts to rebuild Lagos. We will make tough choices where necessary and seize opportunities as needed while ensuring that no Lagosian is left behind

“With the enormous challenges of the outgoing year, we are conscious of the fact that in order to efficiently and successfully implement the 2021 Budget, we must be selfless and dedicated. We are up to the task- with our collective resilience, we will achieve our key goals in all sectors, and nothing will stop us from justifying the trust of the people in this Government.

“I implore all stakeholders and residents of Lagos, the organized private sector, artisans as well as small and medium-sized business owners not to relent in supporting this government by voluntarily discharging their civic responsibilities. The growth and prosperity we seek can only be collectively achieved,” he said.