Tottenham Hotspur has completed the signing of the Netherlands attacking midfielder, Xavi Simmons, from German Bundesliga club, RB Leipzig.

Spurs signed the 22-year-old for £51.8 million in a long term contract which is subject to international clearance and work permit following a successful medical session.

Simons, who expressed delight having made the move to the north London club, stated that it was a long time dream actualized.

Sequel to the confirmation of the deal on Friday, the pacy attacker, who notched 18 goals in 57 appearances at the Red Bull Arena, said, “I’m really happy and can’t wait to get going. I’ve been dreaming of this for a long time.

“It’s a great Club and when I met the Head Coach I knew straight away that this was the right place for me.

Spurs manager, Thomas Frank, said: “I’m really pleased we have brought Xavi in. He is a great addition to the squad.

“He is still young, however he already has good experience and, over the past few years, has played a lot of games at the top level.

“Xavi has proven his ability to get goals and assists, both from the number 10 position and left-wing. He also has a great eye for his team-mates in terms of unlocking defences, and I know he will come in and be part of a good team that is already working hard together.”