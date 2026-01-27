27.1 C
Tottenham players involved in car crash ahead Champions League match

By Felix Kuyinu

Two Tottenham Hotspur player have been involved in a car accident ahead of a daunting Champions League match, raising concerns at the club and fans.

The players: Wilson Odobert and Randal Kolo Muani, were in the car which crashed on Tuesday, but the duo were pronounced unscatched following the incident and have been confirmed to be safe without any complications.

According to the available information, Odobert and Muani underwent medical examinations to ensure their health status, and the results were reassuring, with no significant risks reported.

The players are expected to continue their preparations with for Wednesday’s crucial game against Entratch Frankfurt as the club aim to qualify for the next round of the UEFA Champions League.

Tottenham are yet to speak on the incident.

