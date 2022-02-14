TOOAN educates Lagos tricycle operators on better passenger relations, others

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Tricycle Owners and Operators Association of Nigeria (TOOAN) has urged tricycle operators to embrace customer relations strategies in their daily operations by treating their passengers with respect and continuously projecting the transportation body’s image as a well civilised association.

The BOT said that they should often display good conduct and professionalism when attending to commuters as well as abide by the law of the Lagos State Government and the constitution of Nigeria.

According to the board, relate well with your passengers and project the association in good light; that is the aim of TOOAN and every operator should key into this.

Through a statement released on Monday by Secretary of TOOAN BoT, Adeola Adegbite, the board, meanwhile, urged all TOOAN members in Lagos to cooperate with the Azeez Abiola popularly called Istijabah’s leadership in Lagos and work with him in the drive to boost the association’s image.

In the statement titled: ‘Keeping The Records Straight And A Word Of Caution To Members Of TOOAN’, the board stated that the stage was set to reorganize TOOAN in Lagos in line with decency, obedience to constituted authority.

The BOT stressed that the vision of the transport body was to ensure that tricycle operators become more respected and major contributors to transport policies in the country.

“TOOAN remains an affiliate of NURTW as this is a decision we have taken long before now without any iota of doubts until those who pride themselves as lords-above-the-law came on stage. Nonetheless, NURTW is our sister Union and the terms of our relationship as an affiliate shall remain guided by TOOAN. It was our choice, without coercion, that we voluntarily name TOOAN as TOOAN OF NURTW.

“Each true and bonafide member of TOOAN should therefore conduct himself or herself with civility at all times. We urge you to prove to the lawless ones that you are refined, disciplined, and cultured. Show to those perpetrators of evil or crimes that you are not one of them. Be a good example of a genuine rider without any act of thuggery or hooliganism. Relate well with your passengers and project the Association in good shape.

“Do not listen to those who are only interested in tarnishing your own image and reputation by instigating you into crimes and violence while they keep their own families and children away from implicating crimes. *He who instigates you against others will one day instigate others against you. If you are a product of lies and deceit and you benefit from it, your gain can only be temporary.

” Today, usurpers, gate-crashers, interlopers, impersonators, liars, and pretenders have infiltrated TOOAN, though few of them, trying to reap where they did not sow. They tell stories they know nothing about because they claim they have the backing of a lawless warlord. By their characters, you shall know them. They disrespect, disregard, detest obeying elders and constituted authorities but would want to be obeyed. Their days in TOOAN are numbered”.

