Tony Elumelu Foundation appoints woman networking founder, others as senior executives

The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) has announced three senior executive appointments, effective February 1, 2021.

The appointment followed the launch of the 2021 TEF Entrepreneurship Programme, which this year prioritises the economic recovery of small and medium scale enterprises and young African entrepreneurs, following the disruptive effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tony Elumelu Foundation, which marked 10 years of impact in 2020, has trained, mentored and funded over 9,000 young African entrepreneurs from 54 African countries, through the $100 million TEF Entrepreneurship Programme. It also provides capacity-building support, advisory and market linkages to over one million Africans through its digital networking platform, TEFConnect.

Chief Executive Officer, Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu, said the foundation was pleased with the appointments.

Those appointed are: Somachi Chris-Asoluka who becomes Director, Partnerships and Communications. She was formerly Head of Policy and Partnerships. Titilope Akinola, becomes Director of Operations. She had served as head of TEF platform, TEFConnect, Africa’s leading digital hub for entrepreneurs; and Nkem Onwudiwe, founder of Her Network, who newly joined the marketing and corporate communications team. She brings corporate experience, across digital marketing, content creation, public relations and strategy.

“It is particularly encouraging to see women at the forefront, demonstrating expertise in their fields and highlighting impeccable drive to succeed not just for their benefit but for ours, collectively, as Africans,’’Ugochukwu said.

Tony Elumelu Foundation appoints Her Network founder, others as senior executives