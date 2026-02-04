Tonto Dikeh’s son, father reunite 8yrs after separation

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has reunited her son, King Andre, with his father, Olakunle Churchill, after an eight-year separation between the duo.

Dike expressed delight over the occurrence in a post online as well as posting pictures on videos capturing herself, son and Churchill, capturing an emotional family moment, which the actress termed a deeply personal and spiritual decision.

The thespian said that the event was made possible after a deep reflection and divine guidance, bringing an end to a prolonged period of conflict following an hiatus in their marriage in August 2016.

Reflecting on the moment, Dikeh, on Wednesday wrote, “God has a way of rewriting stories men thought were over. This is grace speaking… Time failed, but grace prevailed. Restoration has a voice, and today it spoke.”

She eulogized her pastor, Jerry Eze, stating that he played a crucial role in the reunion through his counseling and guidance. “Through you, God transformed who I once was into the woman I am becoming strong, grounded, and full of His grace,” she said if the cleric.

The reunion came weeks after the actress hinted in January that peace had been restored between her and Churchill, signaling an end to a bitter chapter that followed their separation in 2017.

Their split, which stemmed from allegations of domestic abuse and infidelity claims Churchill denied, had spiraled into years of public accusations and legal disputes. The latest development appears to close that chapter, with both parents seemingly choosing peace in the interest of their child.