Tonto Dikeh threatens to take legal actions against impersonator

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has threatened to take legal action against a female impersonator on TikTok who is allegedly using her identity to defraud fans and misuse her personal content for illicit gains.

The actress alleged that the impostor has amassed a following of about 1.8 million by posing as her, extorting money from unsuspecting supporters and reposting her videos as original content, thereby deceiving the public.

The issue came to light on Wednesday through a video message shared across social media platforms in Nigeria, which Dikeh said was prompted by the need to halt the alleged scams and protect her reputation from further damage.

She emphasized her resolve to pursue the matter to its conclusion, revealing that law enforcement agencies are already involved in tracking the individual responsible.

In a stern warning to the alleged perpetrator, Dikeh highlighted the seriousness of the impersonation and its impact on both her and her followers.

Speaking in the video, she said, “I know my impersonator is a girl because we have been trailing you. The police are already on your case.”

She added, “To the girl impersonating me on TikTok, collecting money from people and scamming them—while also scamming me by reposting my content and posing as me, not as a fan page—you will be held accountable.”

Dikeh further warned, “When I catch you, nobody will save you. Only Jesus will save you. Social media will not make me back down. You will definitely go to jail.”

The actress concluded by stating that no amount of public appeals would deter her from ensuring the impersonator faces legal consequences for the alleged crimes.