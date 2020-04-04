Tonto Dikeh mocks pastors conducting online service after lockdown

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, on Saturday took a swipe at pastors that have embraced social media platforms to continue their evangelism after President Muhammadu Buhari and State Governors ordered that they stop worship services in their churches, to flatten the curve of coronavirus.

Dikeh, in a bid to describe perception of pastors 10 years ago when social media especially Facebook was created, posted pictures of dogs’ reactions to issues.

The actress, who distributed food items to physically challenged persons in Abuja after the lockdown was pronounced by the President to curb coronavirus spread, hinted that her friends that were pastors have left his group chat over her statement.

In a post on her offcial social media handle said: “my pastor friends just left the group chat 🤣 I celebrate you all Fam”.

Earlier, Dikeh accepted to take responsibility for four babies battling terminal and other diseases at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagalada.

Dikeh, who accepted to care and financial needs of the four babies under his foundation, The Tonto Dikeh Foundation, discovered the children during her visit to the hospital with other two foundations, The Aisha Foundation and King and Dr Edikeh foundation.

The outspoken Nollywood actress noted that she would be visiting the hospital on Wednesday to further access the medical condition of the babies who were brought to her notice by medical experts.