Tonto Dikeh, ex-husband reconcile after 10ys feud

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh and her former husband, Olakunle “Churchill” Oladunni, have reconciled, ending nearly a decade of bitter public disputes, legal battles, and strained relations.

The reconciliation, which both parties described as a turning point, has brought renewed peace, understanding, and commitment to peaceful co-parenting for the sake of their son, King Andre.

The development was made public on Saturday through a social media post by Dikeh, while Churchill confirmed it in a separate statement issued on Sunday.

In her message, Dikeh described the reunion as a “divine restoration,” attributing it to sustained prayers, humility, forgiveness, and divine intervention, noting that peace and mutual respect have replaced years of bitterness and hostility.

“After ten long years of public battles, deep wounds, broken communication, bitterness, and pain, God stepped in. What looked impossible has been touched by mercy. Peace has replaced chaos,” she wrote.

Reacting, Churchill also acknowledged the reconciliation, describing it as a life-changing moment that brought healing and renewed faith. He revealed that he recently received a call from their son for the first time, an experience he said deeply touched him.

He added that both parents are now committed to raising their child in love, care, and mutual respect, while maintaining peaceful co-parenting.

Tonto Dikeh and Olakunle Churchill got married in 2015, but their marriage ended in 2017 following allegations of infidelity, domestic issues, and prolonged legal disputes, particularly over child custody.

Their reconciliation has since sparked widespread reactions across social media, with fans and well-wishers applauding the development and expressing hope that the renewed relationship will foster lasting peace and stability for their family.