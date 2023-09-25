Tonto Dikeh condemns Bakare’s comment on MohBad’s death

A Nollywood female actress, Tonto Dikeh, has led millions of youths to condemned the General Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Tunde Bakare, for faulting the lifestyle of the late Afrobeat singer, Oladimeji Aloba popularly called MohBad.

Dikeh said that Bakare doesn’t have right to criticize the deceased’s lifestyle since the artiste was already old enough to decide what suits him.

The actress stressed that the clergyman was quick to speak against Mohbad’s lifestyle but had over the years being silent against the ills of his fellow clergymen in the past.

The actress said the late singer was old enough to be the pastor’s last born, but said she would not speak much against him because of the anointing of God upon him.

Dikeh’s reaction on Monday was in a short statement released on her official social media handle while mourning death of the singer.

The actress faulted Bakare’s comment barely 24 hours after the clergyman, during a program in United Kingdom, criticised the late singer’s name and lifestyle before death.

She said: ““When your colleagues are caught with their pants down in unholy sexual activities. We never hear your voice, you never speak nor preach about them,” Dikeh said on her Instagram page.

“It comes to the death of a boy who is old enough to be your last born and you say “HE REAPED THE REWARD OF HIS ACTIONS. What Actions? “Please please please KEEP THE SAME ENERGY with your corrupted colleagues as you just did today.

“It’s the anointing of God upon your head that’s making me not go off on this LOOSE COMMENT OF YOURS.

“I have learnt over the years that if you have nothing nice to say, Keep mute (DONT TALK AT ALL).

“Preach your gospel and leave Mohbad’s name out of your ministration. I don’t respect old age, I respect the wisdom you exhibit at old age.”

Earlier, Bakare faulted Mohbad, saying he was “drinking and smoking” and “reaped the reward of his unpleasant lifestyle while alive”.

“My wife and I listened to a tape last night on MohBad. How many of you know Mohbad? The Nigerian artiste who died at 27? Mohbad,” Bakare asked.

“When he was drinking and smoking and associating with evil men, he did not know that the harvest would come so soon and that he would soon be cut down at the prime of youth.

“I am not blaming him, I am just telling you. Is Mohbad a good name? Mohbad.”

It would be recalled that Mohbad died on September 12, and his death has stirred up controversies on social media, forcing Nigerians to demand justice for him.

