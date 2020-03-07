Tokyo 2020 organisers ignore Coronavirus outbreak, completes all venues

By News Desk

Organisers of Tokyo 2020 Olympics have disclosed that the venues built for the competition have been completed on time, saying, work on the Aquatics Centre, which is the last, was completed in February.

The Aquatics Centre, which will host swimming and diving events at Tokyo 2020, was one of eight new venues built for the Summer Olympics, in addition to the athletes’ village.

Centrepiece of the event, the National Stadium, will host the opening ceremony on July 24, was completed ahead of schedule in November 2019.

The national stadium is among the 43 venues, including 25 existing facilities and 10 temporary venues, will be used at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

This news comes at a time when the coronavirus outbreak has raised questions about whether the Games will be postponed or canceled, although the government has been insistent in recent days that the competition will begin as scheduled.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has said that cancellation is not even being discussed, assuring that the event will hold inspite of the virus outbreak.

The flu-like coronavirus, which can be transmitted from person to person, originated in China late last year and has spread to more than 60 countries. Almost 91,000 have been infected and over 3,000 have died, most of them in China.

Earlier this week, Japan confirmed coronavirus infections rose above 1,000, most of them from a quarantined cruise liner. Twelve people have died in the country.