Tokunboh Abiru: Changing Lagosians narratives on lawmakers

He came aboard with a zeal to make a significant difference. Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, FCA, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Industries has left no one in doubt of his capacity to deliver goods to the larger number of people in the Lagos East Senatorial District.

His works are invariably imbued with the sense of seriousness obtainable in the corporate world where he came. Shortly after his landslide victory at the December 5th polls, Abiru commissioned research for a NEEDS ASSESSMENT in the district.

As an astute manager of men and resources, the former bank chief knows the imperative of prioritizing needs for judicious use of limited resources.

The outcomes of the survey that revealed most of the pressing needs of the people, served as a compass for navigation when he was sworn in as the Senator of the Federal Republic on 15th December, 2020.

In fulfilment of his electioneering campaign promise, Abiru started the COVID-19 financial assistance scheme in January 2021. Over 2500 indigent and vulnerable constituents across 98 wards of the 16 Local Government Areas and the Local Council Development Areas have been receiving direct transfers in their respective bank accounts on a monthly basis.



In an unprecedented move, Abiru, in addition to the main constituency office at Ikorodu also set up functional liaising offices in Epe, Ibeju-Lekki, Somolu and Kosofe to offer constituency services to esteemed residents of the district. He brought governance closer to the grassroots and bonded with them.

The mantra of providing good to the larger number of people has been the guiding principle for his legislative intervention and constituency services.

From motions that saw the resumption of construction work on the critical Ikorodu/Sagamu Road to the private member bill on Copyright that will open up the creative and allied industries, the goal is always mass impact!

On this score, the Senator awarded bursaries to 600 higher institution students in the Lagos East Senatorial District.

Buoyed by the passion for the people, the Senator facilitated construction of four blocks of 24 classrooms equipped with modern instructional materials and 16 toilets at Aga Primary School in Ikorodu.

The joy of Mrs Dorcas Ajimoko, the Head Teacher at Aga Primary school knew no bounds. Mrs Ajimoko started her teaching career in the school in 1987 but was transferred to other schools in the course of her career.

Providence however orchestrated her return to a new glory of Aga Primary School that was transformed from distressed four classrooms to a tastefully built and furnished 24 classrooms.

Abiru had earlier donated 150,000 facemasks to pupils in the public primary schools in the Lagos East Senatorial district through Lagos State Universal Basic Education (LASUBEB), this was early this year at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) Ikorodu campus, the trailblazing Senator facilitated a 40-bed health facility for the institution. Also, for LASPOTECH, Abiru facilitated the construction and installation of 200 solar-powered street lights.

Isiu Community in Ikorodu North LCDA is getting a 40-bed Health facility.

In Agboiyi/Ketu, a 30-bed health facility is under construction at Mascara Health Centre. Also, in Ibeju-Lekki, two blocks of 6 classrooms are currently under construction at RCM Primary School Iwerekun, Ibeju-Lekki. In Kosofe Local Government, 1 block of three classrooms are also underway at Ajelogo Primary School.

In Epe, a 960-spectator capacity mini stadium is also facilitated for the people of the ancient city. The two-pavilion sports facility is equipped with Basketball and Volleyball courts.

Likewise, the popular Oluwa Fish Market in Epe is also being remodelled. The remodelled market will have lock-up shops, open sheds and 48 toilets.

On Monday 8th November, Senator Abiru in partnership with The Fate Foundation will be equipping 1000 MSMEs in the district with business aid.

In less than a year in the saddle, Tokunbo Abiru has shown that he has the capacity to deliver.

Shakiru Seidu writes from Ikorodu

