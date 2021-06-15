Togolese farmer hacks 16yrs-old Fulani herders in Kwara

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has explained how a 45-year-old Togolese farmer, identified as Kosi Salisu, attacked and hacked a 16-year-old Fulani herder, Umaru Abdullahi, following an altercation.

It said that the Fulani herder was attacked with a machete yesterday at Owode, Banni Community in the Kwara North Senatorial district of Kwara State.

According to reports, Abdullahi was grazing beside the Togolese’s farm, when one of his cows strayed into the farm. He was said to have been trying to retrieve his cow when Salisu inflicted machete cuts on his forehead and stomach.

A statement by the state command of the NSCDC spokesman, Babawale Afolabi, in Ilorin on Tuesday, said, “The Fulani herder, Abdullahi, was taken to the hospital for treatment, after which the suspect (Togolese) was invited.

“After interrogation, he admitted to the commission of the offence. “He claimed that he was also injured by the Fulani herder, Abdullahi the complainant.”

The spokesman said the suspect was released on bail to a reliable surety to enable him to treat himself while investigation continues.

