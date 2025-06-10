Togo Police releases 56 protesters against government policies

More than 50 protesters, out of the hundreds arrested by Togolese police for allegedly violating a ban on unlawful anti-government demonstrations, have been released from prison custody.

Their release comes after a week in detention, during which authorities accused them of breaching public peace during the protests.

In a televised statement yesterday, Public Prosecutor Talaka Mawama confirmed that “a total of 56 people were released” on “charges deemed light.”

However, he clarified that the custody period for some detainees had been extended for further investigation.

“These individuals will also be presented to the prosecutor’s office in the coming hours,” Mawama added, stressing that the demonstrations “are clearly part of a revolt against the institutions of the republic.”

The “Hands Off My Constitution” coalition, composed of opposition parties and civic groups, strongly condemned the mass arrests, calling them “arbitrary.”

The coalition argued that the government’s actions were an attempt to suppress democratic expression.

Protests erupted in several parts of the capital, Lomé, overnight between June 5 and 6, with security forces dispersing demonstrators using tear gas, including near the presidential palace.

The unrest was fueled by growing dissatisfaction with government policies, notably the arrests of dissenting voices, rising electricity prices, and recent constitutional changes introduced under President Faure Gnassingbé, who has been in power since 2005.

Popular rapper Aamron played a central role in mobilizing protesters, urging citizens to take to the streets in defiance of the government’s 2022 protest ban.

This ban was imposed following a deadly attack at Lomé’s main market, though public meetings remain permitted.