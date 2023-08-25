Tobi Amusan and burden of Budapest

Now she can rest, having dropped the weight she was carrying.

Living with the world title is enough burden for any champion to bear. Her privacy is lost, her movement measured. Her tongue and words are watched.

Tobi Amusan became the symbol of the world hurdles when she broke a record in Eugene, USA in 2022, becoming the first African to achieve the feat in 12.12s.

But in Budapest, she came with heavier burden, a psychological trauma of the Athletic Integrity Unit for an alleged doping. She survived the plot.

A journalist was on her, wanting to know more about doping allegation than the real track business Amusan had come for.

She survived the media heat and the track heats, carrying a double burden to the finals where she cast it on Danielle Williams.

It is the turn of the Jamaican to carry the burden now. She won the title in 12.46s but not Amusan’s record of 12.12s

Despite Amusan finishing 6th in the 2023 100m Hurdles finals, her record stands.

Congrats baby, go and reload your gun.

By Kunle Awosiyan

