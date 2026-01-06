Tiwa Savage warns influencer against post involving son

Nigerian music superstar Tiwa Savage has publicly rebuked media personality Dami Foreign, warning him to refrain from making comments about her 10-year-old son, Jamil.

The controversy began when Dami Foreign, an influencer on X (formerly Twitter), commented on Savage’s son, Jamil Balogun, asking, “Omo, why’s Tiwa Savage’s son frowning?”

On Tuesday, Savage responded on her official social media accounts, noting that Dami Foreign had crossed boundaries and describing his actions as unacceptable.

She posted a series of messages, warning that further comments could escalate beyond Twitter, and accused the influencer of repeatedly targeting her with negative commentary.

“@TheDamiForeign you see that I never cared about your paid agenda to bring me down, and you’ve been doing it for a long time. You talking about my child is crossing the line. Dami, with my FULL CHEST, e no go better for you. You even posted that you wanted me to die young… Back to sender,” she tweeted.



“@TheDamiForeign I dare you to post anything about my child again, and THIS WILL MOVE BEYOND TWITTER. @TheDamiForeign, the obsession with me is loud, but your relevance is missing,” she added.

As of now, Dami Foreign has acknowledged Savage’s response, stating that he never intended any harm with his comment and pleading with the award-winning artist to forgive him.

“Dear @TiwaSavage, I’m sorry if you got offended by some of the tweets I made about you, You must be very angry and hurt for you to have called me out. I want you to know that I don’t mean bad or de@th for you or your son. There are lots of positive tweets I’ve made about you that you’ve probably never seen I promise, It’s all love from this side. I sincerely apologize.❤️💡” he wrote.



Meanwhile, the conversation continues to trend across social media platforms, with fans, followers, and commentators weighing in on the controversy.

Many have expressed support for Tiwa Savage’s protective stance over her child, while others have debated the boundaries of public commentary on celebrities and their families.