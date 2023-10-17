Tiwa Savage postpones London show over ailment

The multiple award-winning Nigerian superstar singer, Tiwa Savage, has revealed that for weeks she has been battling a virus that will not enable her to continue with her schedule

Savage, who disclosed this through a statement released on her social media handle, stated that she has been ‘firmly instructed to be strict on vocal rest’.

The singer, on Tuesday, added that she had to take a break in order to save ‘what is left of her voice’; though the songstress did not disclose the virus she contracted,

“To my dear Savage Soldiers, I’ve been fighting off a virus for the past few weeks and was today firmly instructed to be on strict vocal rest for the next few months.

“I will unfortunately have to postpone all performances including my first-ever headline arena show in London. I’m heartbroken and devastated but I have to do this to save what is left of my voice. I’m so sorry. I love you all and promise to be back performing once I’m fully healed.”

