Tiwa Savage, Euro 2020, others top Google search results for 2021

Google has listed Tiwa Savage, Euro 2020, how to check Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) as the top searches on its search results for 2021.

Other trending searches on the list were: Paralympics, Obi Cubana, Sound Sultan, Baba Ijesha, Sunday Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu, Alcohol lyrics among others which were ascertained with Google Trends.

Through a statement released by the Communication Officer, West Africa, Google, Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Google stated that Google’s 2021 Year in Search compiles the moments, people, topics, events, and places that capture the world’s attention each year.

Kola-Ogunlade stated that as the pandemic entered its second year, Nigerians used the internet to search for answers and information that revealed their interest in topics related to music, movies, TV shows, sports, food.

“Celebrity personalities, pop culture and lifestyle were top searches as well as topics such as ‘Paralympics’, ‘Euro 2020’, ‘EPL’, ‘Chelsea F.C.’ and ‘Champions league’, reflected the country’s uncompromising love for the sport. From questions like ‘How to check JAMB result 2021?’, to search terms like ‘Alcohol lyrics’, and ‘TB Joshua’ Nigerians used these searches to make sense of their world this year,’’ he said.

As learnt, Google Trends is a publicly available tool that displays relative search volume across geographies, time periods and queries that people want to know about.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

