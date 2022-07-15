Tiwa Savage bags doctorate degree from UK varsity

Nigerian afrobeats singer and song writer, Tiwa Savage has bagged an honorary doctorate degree from the University of Kent in United Kingdom (UK).

Savage was said to have been shortlisted by the varsity, which is her alma mater, amongst many others to receive the prestigious degree.

Tiwa Savage and 2021 Nobel Laureate for literature, Abdulrazak Gurnah were said to have been among Kent honorary graduands for July 2022.

In an official statement on Friday, the University of Kent described the singer as one of the inspirational individuals who would be awarded with the degree.

As gathered, Tiwa Savage completed a degree in Business Administration at the University before winning a scholarship to study Professional Music at the Berklee College of Music, Boston, Massachusetts, U.S.

Tiwa Savage was said to have taken to her Instagram live session to share footages from the ceremony. The graduation ceremony took place at Canterbury and Rochester cathedrals, USA.

