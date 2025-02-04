Tinubu’s wife visits IBB, Abubakar for supporting husband’s policies

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has commended the country’s former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, and ex-military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, for their role in maintaining stability, particularly during the tense period of her husband’s administration which arose following fuel subsidy removal.

She emphasized that former leaders are the nation’s fathers and that current leaders should honour and respect them, clarifying that her visit was not politically motivated.

Speaking to journalists after visiting both leaders in Minna, Niger State capital, on Tuesday, she noted that these leaders consistently advised and encouraged President Bola Tinubu on policies and programs.

On arrival into the state, she met first with Babangida at his Uphill residence where she had a closed-door meeting with him for about 35 minutes before proceeding to the Abubakar’s residence.

At Abubakar’s home, the First Lady stressed that the visit was also another avenue for her to check on them and ascertain their welfare.

“I haven’t seen Daddy (Abdulsalami) and mummy for a long time. We did not make it here when we were campaigning and we feel it is rude for us to be talking to them on the phone. From where I am coming from it is not respectful. It is only right for a Nigerian who has a proper upbringing to come and greet them.

“General Abdulsalami is doing a lot for us trying to juggle and stabilize the government to an extent because, with subsidy removal, people were getting agitated. But we thank them for their patience because if they do not believe that we can do it, it is not what we should be talking about now.

“Daddy (Abdulsalami) has always encouraged Mr President, so it is only right for us to come and visit him. When I went to Abeokuta, I went to see Baba even though he wasn’t there, but he said he would come and see me in Lagos. It is right for me to come here and greet them because they are the fathers of our nation, the patriarchs of this great nation, it is good for us to pay our respect. It is nothing political, it is just respect for me and Hajiya Shetimma. That is why we do not have any entourage like the Governors’ wives accompanying us. It is a private visit”, she stated.

Abubakar, while appreciating her visit, applauded the wife of the president for her interventions, which have placed Nigeria in a positive light to the world.

He described her as the number one Ambassador of Nigeria, commending her for carrying the wives of the Governors and the wives of former leaders of the nation along in her programs and interventions.

“It is a pressure for the First Lady to come and visit us. She has been planning to come and pay her respects to us. I want to thank the First Lady for what she is doing and will continue to do especially for the young children, the motherless, and the orphans. She has done very well during her first and second years in office, she has done the Nigerian fabric, and she has done a lot of things to bring out Nigeria and place a positive image of Nigeria to Nigerians and the world. She is Nigeria’s number one Ambassador.

“I want to thank her for what she has been doing. She has been carrying the Governors’ wives along, and in all the things you are doing, you are in consultation with the former First Ladies. I want to thank you for this visit. Through you, I want to say thank you to Mr President for allowing you to come and visit us”, he said.