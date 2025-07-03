Tinubu’s wife donates ₦1bn to Plateau attack victims

The First Lady of Nigeria, Remi Tinubu, has donated ₦1 billion to the Plateau State Government to support relief efforts for victims of recent violent attacks by suspected bandits that left many dead and several others displaced.

The donation, channeled through her pet project, the Renewed Hope Initiative, reflects her continued commitment to standing with Nigerians during times of distress and supporting states dealing with insecurity and humanitarian crises.

Tinubu announced the donation during a visit to the state, where she was accompanied by the wife of the Vice President, Nana Shettima, and other dignitaries. The visit served as a show of solidarity and a call for peace in the conflict-affected areas.

Speaking at the Government House in Rayfield, Jos, the president’s wife emphasized that her gesture was driven by compassion and love for the country, not politics.

“I came here first as a mother whose heart bleeds each time I hear about killings, violence, or bloodshed. My love for this country is not political; it’s about how this country has blessed me,” she said.

She also urged men in Plateau communities to step up in protecting their people and called on traditional and religious leaders to promote peace and unity.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the state, Governor Caleb Mutfwang described the first lady as a “mother of the nation” and assured that the funds would be used transparently and for the direct benefit of affected communities.

The president wife’s visit comes amid recurring attacks in Plateau State, which have led to widespread displacement and loss of life. Her presence is seen as a symbolic and high-level call for national healing and community resilience.