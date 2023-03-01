Tinubu’s victory marred by electoral flaws- Buhari

As members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) jubilate over outcomes of the 2023 presidential election, President Muhammadu Buhari has admitted that the elections that produced the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, had shortcomings that should not have occurred during the exercise which determines his successor.

Buhari said that there were technical problems with the electronic transmission of the results which had been the argument that trailed the result declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to him, inspite of the challenges, none of the issues registered represent a challenge to the freeness and fairness of the elections.

He stated that there was still room for improvement so as to bring further transparency and credibility to the voting procedure in subsequent elections across the country.

The president disclosed this on Wednesday while congratulating Tinubu and the Vice President-elect, Kassim Shetimma, over their victory at the poll where the candidate scored over eight million votes to edge out other candidates including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party (LP) flagbearer, Peter Obi.

“I know some politicians and candidates may not agree with this view. That too is fine. If any candidate believes they can prove the fraud they claim is committed against them, then bring forward the evidence. If they cannot, then we must conclude that the election was indeed the people’s will – no matter how hard that may be for the losers to accept. If they feel the need to challenge, please take it to the courts, not to the streets.

“However, to do the latter means they are not doing it in the interest of the people, but rather to inflame, to put people in harm’s way and all for personal, selfish gains.

“After a degree of polarization that necessarily accompanies any election, it is now time to come together and act responsibly. I call on all candidates to remember the peace pledge they signed just days before the election. Do not undermine the credibility of INEC. Let us now move forward as one. The people have spoken.”

He, meanwhile, described the election result as declared by INEC as a reflection of the people’s will and urged other candidates to support Tinubu to build on his achievement for the country.

“I congratulate His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory. Elected by the people, he is the best person for the job. I shall now work with him and his team to ensure an orderly handover of power.

“The election was Africa’s largest democratic exercise. In a region that has undergone backsliding and military coups in recent years, this election demonstrates democracy’s continued relevance and capability to deliver for the people it serves.

“Within Nigeria, the results reveal democracy’s ripening in our country. Never has the electoral map shifted so drastically in one cycle. In the presidential elections, states in all regions across the nation changed colour.

“Some of you may have noticed my home state amongst them. The winning candidate did not carry his own home state either. That happens during a competitive election. Votes and those that cast them cannot be taken for granted. Each must be earned. Competition is good for our democracy. There is no doubt the people’s decision has been rendered in the results we look at today”.

