Tinubu’s UK trip will boost jobs, investment- Bwala

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has defended the President’s recent visit to the United Kingdom, saying the trip was intended to unlock economic opportunities and strengthen Nigeria’s global engagement strategy.

Bwala described the visit as part of the administration’s broader effort to position Nigeria for growth through international partnerships, stressing that inward-looking policies could limit the country’s potential to attract investment and create jobs.

Speaking on Friday via his X handle, he said, “This visit is about opening doors: more investment, more jobs, and more opportunities for our people,” addressing criticisms of the foreign trip.

He added that King Charles III expressed willingness to deepen cooperation with Nigeria, highlighting shared interests in development and mutual collaboration.

According to Bwala, the visit was also aimed at enhancing Nigeria’s visibility on the global stage and reinforcing its role in international affairs, ensuring the country is “seen, heard, and respected.”

President Tinubu returned recently after meetings with King Charles III and senior officials to strengthen bilateral relations and explore avenues for economic partnership.