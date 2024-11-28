Tinubu’s tax reform bill is ill-timed- Borno lawmaker

Amid debates on the October 3 tax reform bill, transmitted by President Bola Tinubu, the Senator representing Borno North Central Senatorial District, Ali Ndume, has criticized the proposal, describing its timing as inappropriate and likely to burden citizens already grappling with economic challenges.



Ndume’s argument came barely two days after the House of Representatives presented the bill, calling for its immediate implementation.



Speaking during an interview on a popular television program on Thursday, the lawmaker argued that a bill should not be passed if it does not address the needs of the average Nigerian.



“Nigerians are struggling to survive. Nigeria is sick, and the president is the doctor. Tax-paying is only possible if you feed me well. When there’s no hunger, when people are living and not just surviving, then it’s right to pass tax laws,” he explained.



According to him, the government has chosen the wrong time to introduce the tax bill. He suggested reducing senators’ earnings and addressing inefficiencies in government operations before considering such legislation.



“Our personal overhead expenditure for 2024 is 50 to 60% of the budget itself. We are here in November, and only 20% of the budget has been implemented. But if you check recurrent expenditure, it has been exhausted. That means over 15 to 20 trillion is going into personnel costs, debt servicing, and recurrent expenditure. We need to reform the government holistically and reduce salaries if we want to cut costs and make a difference,” he stated.



Additionally, the Borno State representative noted that, as an executive bill, it requires thorough deliberation before action is taken. He cited the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) as an example of a critical piece of legislation that underwent extensive consultations before implementation.



While suggesting a national consensus, Ndume accused the federal government of rushing the bill. He described this haste as “suspicious and concerning”, noting the lack of public input on the matter.



“It’s not that we want to throw away the bill, No We want to revisit it, conduct more consultations, and then present it,” he said. “Yes, we need reforms, but even reforms must be prioritized, timed, and earn the buy-in of Nigerians. This is democracy—it’s a government of the people, for the people, and by the people.”



He continued, “Why is the government in such a hurry? We have national executive councils made up of 36 governors and traditional rulers. They all have a say before implementation.”



Speaking further on his opposition to the bill, Ndume firmly stated,

“I am against it and will remain against it. I have tried to shut down the bill, but it refuses to die.”



Meanwhile, on the country’s 2025 fiscal budget, Ndume expressed dissatisfaction with the involvement of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



“I became worried yesterday when the IMF came visiting, saying they will help prepare our budget. We have capable people who can create a budget of the best international standards without external interference,” he concluded.