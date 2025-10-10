Tinubu’s state pardon corrected injustice, deepens reconciliation- Lagos APC

Hours after President Bola Tinubu granted a posthumous pardon to Nigeria’s founding nationalist, Herbert Macaulay; members of the Ogoni Nine; former House of Representatives member Farouk Lawan; and 164 others, the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has hailed the party-elected leader, saying his action reflects a correction of past injustices and a display of humanity, fairness, and statesmanship.

The state chapter described Tinubu’s action as more than symbolic, underscoring his commitment to justice, reconciliation, and the role of forgiveness in fostering national unity.

In a statement issued on Friday by the chapter’s spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, the APC added that the President has shown that the Renewed Hope Agenda is not only about infrastructure and the economy, but also about building a fair, humane, and inclusive nation.

The party further commended Tinubu for leading with heart, courage, and vision, describing his action as true leadership, firm, fair, and forward-looking.

According to the party, “The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) hails President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his courageous and compassionate decision to grant state pardon to Herbert Macaulay, Farouk Lawan, and 173 others. This is yet another display of the President’s humanity, fairness, and statesmanship.

“By honouring Herbert Macaulay – one of Nigeria’s founding nationalists – the President has corrected a historical injustice and reaffirmed the dignity of those who fought for our freedom.

“For the living beneficiaries, this act opens a new chapter of hope, redemption, and reintegration. It demonstrates that justice in a democracy must balance accountability with mercy.

“This pardon restores faith in our justice system, deepens reconciliation, and reminds us that a nation’s greatness lies not only in how it punishes, but also in how it forgives.