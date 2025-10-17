Tinubu’s son donates N20M to actress arrested over street cooking

President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi, has allegedly donated N20 million to Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins, who was arrested by officials of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) for cooking on the median of the Admiralty road in the Lekki axis of the state.

Martins, who claimed to be cooking for indigent citizens through her foundation, received the funds in foreign currency from the President’s first son, hours after the Lagos State Government arrested her for cooking on the road, an act it described as unauthorized on public infrastructure.

The Nollywood actress, who received the funds on Friday through two women who claimed to be representing Seyi Tinubu’s in Lagos, were said to have promised her that the President’s son would be made to assist her foundation in reaching out to indigent Nigerians.

In a video obtained by The Guild, the actress was seen on her knees holding the funds and appreciating the President’s son for the gesture.

Meanwhile, the gesture from the president’s son has been faulted by Nigerians who claimed that the fund will continue to aid many Nigerians in violating Lagos state laws.

Sarah had cried out to the public after allegedly being assaulted by Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) officials, while cooking for the less privileged on the street in Lekki.

After being released, she shared a video of her bruised hand, expressing heartache over their behaviour.