Tinubu’s son denies donating N20m to Nollywood actress

President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi, has denied donating N20 million to Nollywood actress, Sandra Martins, who was arrested by officials of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) for cooking on the median of the Admiralty road in the Lekki axis of the state.

Tinubu said that the donations to the actress was done by his friends and not him, saying he doesn’t encourage lawless.

He distanced himself from the donations after videos showed the actress, who claimed to be cooking on the road median for indigent Nigerians, knelt down and thanked the president’s son for the donations.

According to him, “I have been informed that some friends of mine moved by compassion, raised funds to support a young woman who had an encounter with the law over an environmental violation.

“Their intention, I believe, was to help her secure a proper space to run her business, not to undermine the law. I appreciate their kindness and concern.

“That said, I must emphasise that while their hearts were in the right place, I do not support any act that violates the laws of Lagos State.

“Lagos thrives on order, and Nigeria’s strength depends on our collective respect for both our law and order.

“Empathy and patriotism must always go together. We can support people in need, but we must do so responsibly, in a way that uplifts lives while keeping faith with the rules and values that bind us as a community”.