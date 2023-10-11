Tinubu’s silence on certificate denting Nigeria’s global image- Obi

Ahead of the Supreme Court ruling on the 2023 presidential election, the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu, to address Nigerians on discrepancies surrounding his school certificate and stop the use of third party to argue on his behalf.

Obi said that Tinubu’s public address on his certificate would save the country from protracted embarrassment and undue anxiety that had continued to trail the president’s education qualifications.

He stipulated that during the address, the president should endeavour to clarify if he indeed changed his name at any time to set the records straight and change the international community’s negative perception of the country’s citizens.

Aside from that, Obi asked President Tinubu to again, tell Nigerians the schools he attended, if he participated in the one-year National Youth Service Corps scheme.

The Anambra State former governor stressed that when the president breaks the yoke of silence, he would save the country’s citizens from the international embarrassment that had trailed his identity crisis.

Obi made the appeal on Wednesday while responding to the US court ruling that mandated Chicago State University (CSU) to release the President’s academic records at the request of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

“In my opinion, Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu should have saved the nation and himself this protracted embarrassment and undue anxiety. Chief Ahmed Bola Tinubu still holds the nation on the world obligation only he can discharge.

“I therefore respectfully and humbly call on him to immediately perform a simple task once and for all. He should introduce himself to the nation he governs and to the world for the avoidance of further doubt.

“He should let the world know his name, nationality, place of birth, parentage, primary and secondary schools attended with dates, as well as the actual universities attended and certificates obtained. He should indicate clearly where and when he did his National Youth Service (NYSC).

“In addition, if at any time, he had a change of name, he should state so clearly. Mr Tinubu should tell the nation his true name, the school he attended, where he served, and the certificate he obtained. He must do this task once and now,” Obi added.

According to him, the entire Chicago University matter as well as “Tinubu’s many other lingering identity question marks have further worsened Nigeria’s less-than-glorious image internationally.”

He said that uninformed outsiders now see every Nigerian as a fraudster, certificate forger, or identity thief, adding that the controversy is unnecessary, just as the implicit global embarrassment could have been avoided.

The former Anambra State governor maintained that having occupied the highest political office in the country, President Tinubu no longer has a right to any privacy regarding his identity.

It would be recalled that Atiku had requested the release of President Tinubu’s certificate from the Chicago State University over the suspicion that the certificate the former Lagos State governor submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) may not be authentic.

