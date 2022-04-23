Tinubu’s presidential ambition is a done deal- Akande

Ahead of 2023 general election, the Osun State former Governor, Bisi Akande, has said that the presidential ambition of All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Bola Tinubu, is already sealed.

Akande also assured residents and supporters of Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, who is seeking a second term in office, that the extent of projects and programmes carried out during his first term has guaranteed him another four years.

The former governor stated this on Saturday when youths under the aegis of the state chapter of the national youth for Asiwaju and Oyetola paid him a courtesy visit in his hometown in Ila, Osun state.

He noted that Tinubu remains the best presidential candidate APC can put forward among the aspirants vying to obtain the party’s ticket for next year’s election.

The former governor stated that Tinubu’s visionary status could be seen in Lagos and that the country needs someone that had a good track record to pilot its affairs in 2023.

He said that like the Lagos former governor, Oyetola has since assuming office roll-up his sleeves and embarked on projects that could easily boost commercial activities as well as attract investors to the state.

According to him, this is one man that does not need so much introduction because everyone in Osun could feel the impact of his administration.

He, meanwhile, tasked the group to hold on tenaciously to principles that their essence of getting involved in politics which includes building the communities and improving human resources.

Akande further commended the national leader of the group, Khadijat Omotayo, for holding on to APC ideals and contributing to achievements recorded by the party across the country.

