Tinubu’s policies will boost our Socio-economy- Omosehin

A philanthropist from Ondo State, Bamidele Omosehin, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his inauguration, assuring Nigerians that the new administration have lined up policies and programmes that will result to better Socio-economic Development.

The business mogul assured Nigerians that the berth of Tinubu’s government would see the nation’s socio-economic sectors improving at geometric progression.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Akure, the Ondo State capital, on Monday, Omosehin noted that the experience of President Tinubu would play a vital role in turning the nation round in all sectors.

He said: “I want to seize this medium to congratulate the newly sworn in President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“It is a great opportunity for Nigerians to be their best because the experience of the new president would make it possible for the Federal Government to provide an enabling environment for the citizenry to display their potentialities.

“Casting our minds back to when he assumed office as the executive governor of Lagos State, the socio-economic situation in the state was in a sorry state.

“After assembling brilliant brains and enacting of people-oriented policies, the state became a haven everyone wished to live in.

“The Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state would shored up astronomically and commensurate development took place in the state.

“It is a known fact that the template he designed for the state and left behind has been the compass leading all subsequent administrations to perform tremendously in the state.

“I want to assure Nigerians that all they need to do is to support all his policies because I am cock sure that they would all be people-oriented and for the development of the federation.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

